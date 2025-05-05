SCV Senior Center hosts Concert Series, Blue Breeze Band plays May 17 

The SCV Senior Center is scheduled to host a concert series, starting May 17 with Blue Breeze Band set to perform at 5 p.m. at the Senior Center, 27180 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita.

Blue Breeze Band blends Motown, R&B, soul, funk, and jazz and blues into their music, according to the senior center’s website.

Tickets will be $10 for general admission, $20 for VIP, but people cannot purchase more than five tickets due to high demand for the event.

VIP ticket holders get the opportunity to choose their seats in the first two rows and can enjoy early entry into the building to relax before the show starts.

Doors will open at 3:30 p.m. for VIP ticket holders, while general admission can come in at 4 p.m.

No outside food or drinks will be allowed in the building.

For more information, visit \tinyurl.com/8vmzjt34.