Single Mothers Outreach gala to celebrate 30 years 

News release

Single Mothers Outreach is scheduled Friday to host “Cheers to 30 Years,” an anniversary celebration, at the Sand Canyon Country Club.

The evening will honor three decades of impact while raising critical funds to support local single-parent families, the nonprofit organization said in a news release.

Registration opens at 6:30 p.m., with the celebration beginning at 7 p.m. Guests are invited to dress in cocktail attire for a night of elegance and entertainment.

The evening includes:

• A champagne reception with live jazz and photo opportunities.

• Heavy hors d’oeuvres and desserts.

• Live musical entertainment, dancing and close-up magic.

• An optional tequila tasting experience.

The event will honor past Empowering Hearts participants and unveil SMO’s vision for the future, now made possible by the nonprofit’s recent expansion into a larger facility in Valencia.

Tickets are $150 per person and available at www.singlemothersoutreach.org/cheers.

Proceeds from the event benefit SMO’s mission to empower single parents and their children by providing hope, support and resources to help families become self-sustaining.