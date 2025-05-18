Step Into Spring – Don’t Let Varicose Veins Stop You 

As the cold of winter fades, spring brings a fresh sense of renewal — and for many, it’s the first time in months they’ll be showing off their legs again. But for some, the thought of revealing their legs can come with hesitation. This may be especially true for those with varicose veins.

Varicose veins are a common condition that affects more than 30 million Americans. These enlarged veins, visible just beneath the skin, are not just a cosmetic issue – they can signal underlying vein disease that causes blood to flow backward and pool in lower leg veins, causing pain and discomfort.

More Than Just a Cosmetic Issue

While cosmetic concerns and wanting to feel comfortable in your skin can be reason enough for treatment, varicose veins may also be a potential sign of a more urgent health condition that requires early diagnosis and treatment.

“Varicose veins go beyond appearance — they can be a sign of underlying vein disease that can lead to swelling, skin discoloration, general discomfort in the legs and in more advanced cases cause venous ulcers,” said Dr. John Laird, chief medical officer for Peripheral Vascular Health at Medtronic.

“If these symptoms are familiar, I would encourage you to reach out to a doctor who can do an evaluation and determine the best course of treatment to help you find relief from pain and other symptoms.”

Learn How to Step Up Your Health

Varicose veins and vein disease don’t discriminate — anyone, regardless of age, gender or race can be affected. However, certain factors may increase your risk. A family history of vein disease, smoking or obesity can make vein problems more likely. Additionally, women who are going through menopause may experience a higher risk due to hormonal changes.

“Varicose veins can worsen over time if left untreated,” explained Dr. Laird. “But the good news is there are innovative treatments and simple self-care strategies that can help manage symptoms. Adopting a few healthy habits can make a significant difference.”

Regular exercise, maintaining a healthy weight, elevating your legs when possible and avoiding prolonged sitting or standing are all helpful steps. Dr. Laird also recommends wearing compression socks to support improved circulation and relieve discomfort.

Medtronic just marked the milestone of shipping over one million VenaSeal closure system units worldwide.

Varicose Vein Treatment

While lifestyle changes can help manage varicose veins, they won’t cure them. For a more permanent solution, treatments like VenaSeal™ are gaining popularity. This medical adhesive is a quick and effective way to treat varicose veins with minimal recovery time — and may not require compression stockings following the procedure. Following the procedure, your doctor can help you know when you are able get back to doing what you love — from outdoor activities to spending time with family.4-7

Heather Anderson, a mom, avid runner, and boot camp enthusiast, opted for the VenaSeal procedure to treat her tired and achy legs. “The treatment was smooth. I was awake the whole time, felt no pain, and was incredibly comfortable,” Heather shared of her experience. “When it was done, I got up and walked right out. I’d recommend it to anyone.”

Minimally invasive treatments like VenaSeal are becoming the go-to choice for people dealing with varicose veins. “More patients are choosing minimally invasive options to treat varicose veins,” Dr. Laird said. “Medtronic recently celebrated a huge milestone — shipping over one million units of the VenaSeal system worldwide, showing just how popular and effective this treatment has become.”

Break Free from Leg Pain

If you’re dealing with varicose veins, it might be time to take action. Life shouldn’t be limited by pain caused by vein disease. Relieve your leg pain and talk to your doctor about whether VenaSeal could be the right option for you – it’s a quick and effective treatment that can help you get back to enjoying the beach, the lake, the pool, or wherever your warm weather adventures take you.

For more details, including important safety information, on VenaSeal, visit: www.medtronic.com/breakfree. (NewsUSA) 