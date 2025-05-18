Stunning, Hidden Beaches in Southern California 

By Natasha Kayes

Only in California

When they picture Southern California, most people think of beautiful beaches, and for good reason. With sunny weather most of the year and so many miles of sandy coastline, it is no wonder that the shore gets so much attention. In fact, most beaches are full of people sunbathing, playing, swimming, surfing, etc.

Ready to see this part of the state in a whole new way? This amazing road trip will take you to some of the most tranquil, secluded, and hidden beaches in Southern California.

The trip to these hidden beaches covers 250 miles along the entire coast of SoCal. Between stops, you will enjoy views almost as incredible as the stops themselves. Take your time, take your camera, and take in the pristine beauty you discover. Use this interactive map (bit.ly/4iCEkoO) to customize your trip. Feel free to add or remove stops, reverse the order, etc., to make this trip unforgettable.

1. Pier Shoals — Ventura County

This pristine beach lies at the northern end of Ventura County. There is a parking area at the end of Pacific Coast Highway, the frontage road along California’s Highway 101. A tunnel from the parking lot leads to this quiet piece of shoreline, where waves are gentle, and views include the Channel Islands off the coast.

2. Lechuza Beach — Malibu

The incredibly scenic Lechuza Beach is accessible by a long staircase from a residential street above. The best way to find it is to park near the intersection of Bunnie Lane and Broad Beach Road. You may just have this serene, sandy stretch of shoreline to yourself as you enjoy the amazing rock formations and tree-lined cliffs around you.

3. Little Dume Beach — Malibu

Not far from one of the most popular and famous beaches in Malibu, Zuma Beach is one of the most secluded and scenic SoCal beaches. The area directly above the beach is private and accessible only by residents, but if you go to Big Dume Beach at Point Dume Park, you can walk south to Little Dume and find yourself alone, aside from maybe a few surfers if conditions are right. This has to be one of the most secluded beaches in Southern California.

4. Abalone Cove — Rancho Palos Verdes

One of the most stunning beaches in the Los Angeles area, Abalone Cove continues to be one of the least crowded in Southern California. It is a pretty steep hike to get down to the shore, but it is well worth it. Here, you will find exquisite tide pools full of life, epic rock formations, and small caves to explore. I used to come here often when I lived in the South Bay. To me, it’s one of the best beaches in SoCal.

5. Crystal Cove — Laguna Beach

While Laguna Beach is usually full of people, these three miles of gorgeous coastline surrounded by scenic bluffs are surprisingly uncrowded, aside from the vibrant marine life to be found in the tide pools at Crystal Cove.

6. North Ponto Beach — Carlsbad

North Ponto Beach is a narrow, pebbly beach beside Carlsbad National Park that locals like to keep to themselves. It is pretty popular with surfers, but few others frequent it here, preferring the more expansive South Ponto Beach. When the tide is low, it is perfect for a beautiful walk below the cliffs.

7. Imperial Beach — San Diego

This beach hides in plain sight, meaning it is not exactly hidden, but few people even realize there is a beach here. Imperial Beach is located at the southern end of San Diego, just five miles from the border of Mexico. For those who discover it, this southern beach offers warm water, soft sand, and a picturesque pier.

Ready to pack the car and head to some of the most hidden beaches in Southern California? Which of these would you most like to visit? We would love to hear about your thoughts and experience if you take this route!