SUSD board to consider approving Conscious Discipline training, discuss behavior council update 

The Saugus Union School District governing board is set at Tuesday’s meeting to consider approving training for district teachers by Conscious Discipline to help address the “big behavior” issues in general education classrooms and discuss updates from the behavior council.

According to the meeting agenda, the board will consider approving training by Conscious Discipline for the members of the district’s behavior council to effectively address student behaviors with preventative strategies, at-the-moment strategies and restorative strategies.

Conscious Discipline is a social-emotional learning program designed to help adults and children develop self-regulation, empathy, and positive relationships by focusing on brain-based understandings of behavior and promoting a safe, connected, and problem-solving environment, according to its website.

“It is essential that the members of the behavior council are highly trained as they will use this information, combined with (positive behavioral interventions and supports) strategies and Capturing Kids Hearts strategies to design the comprehensive behavior and discipline framework implemented in SUSD,” reads the agenda.

If this contract is approved by the board, the program will cost the district no more than $5,420.

The agenda also reads that a two-day Conscious Discipline training workshop for an estimated 75 preschool staff, certificated teachers and classified paraeducators will be considered for approval. The training would be held on Aug. 7 and 8 at the district office.

If approved by the board, that program will cost the district no more than $9,640.

These items are part of the consent calendar. Unless a board member has a question concerning a particular item on the consent calendar and asks that it be withdrawn from it for discussion, the board approves the items all at one time.

The board is also set to discuss updates from the district’s behavior council from its last meeting on April 15.

According to the agenda, the last behavior council meeting involved training from Conscious Discipline that centered on understanding brain science and its connections to the self-regulation of the teacher and their students throughout the day.

“At the end of the session, the behavior council took a poll to determine if this philosophy and process would be helpful in the district’s structure for addressing all student behaviors and discipline. The behavior council poll indicated that 100% of the participants in the workshop desire that we provide additional training to staff so we can incorporate this learning into our district-wide behavior and discipline framework,” reads the agenda.

Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. at the district’s administration office, located at 24930 Avenue Stanford.