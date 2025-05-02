‘The Romantic Symphony’ set for May 10 

News release

Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra invites music lovers to an evening of passion, power and farewell with “The Romantic Symphony,” 7 p.m. May 10 at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.

“This evocative program will transport audiences through the sweeping emotions of the Romantic era, featuring Richard Wagner’s ‘Prelude’ and ‘Isolde’s Liebestod’ from Tristan und Isolde and Alexander Borodin’s ‘Overture’ from Prince Igor,” the organization said in a news release. “The final piece will spring the audience into the Modernism era with the lush and soaring Symphony No. 2 ‘Romantic,’ the most well-known work by Howard Hanson, which was used in the final scene and end credits in the 1979 Ridley Scott film ‘Alien.’”

This performance will be the final concert conducted by Brian Stone.

“From the very beginning, Dr. Stone has poured his passion and artistry into this orchestra, nurturing it, guiding it, and ultimately shaping Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra into the vibrant and accomplished group it is today,” the release said. “His impact is immeasurable, woven into the very fabric of our musical community.”

Stone will continue to guide the orchestra as he transitions to the role of artistic director, the release said.

Tickets start at $10 and are available at www.santaclaritasymphonyorchestra.org.