‘The Romantic Symphony’ set for May 10 

Artistic Director Brian Stone presents the Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra christmas-themed concert featuring classics like “The Nutcracker Suite" and "Sleigh Ride" at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center on Sunday night. Dec. 08, 2024. Maya Morales/The Signal
News release 

Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra invites music lovers to an evening of passion, power and farewell with “The Romantic Symphony,” 7 p.m. May 10 at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center. 

“This evocative program will transport audiences through the sweeping emotions of the Romantic era, featuring Richard Wagner’s ‘Prelude’ and ‘Isolde’s Liebestod’ from Tristan und Isolde and Alexander Borodin’s ‘Overture’ from Prince Igor,” the organization said in a news release. “The final piece will spring the audience into the Modernism era with the lush and soaring Symphony No. 2 ‘Romantic,’ the most well-known work by Howard Hanson, which was used in the final scene and end credits in the 1979 Ridley Scott film ‘Alien.’” 

This performance will be the final concert conducted by Brian Stone.  

“From the very beginning, Dr. Stone has poured his passion and artistry into this orchestra, nurturing it, guiding it, and ultimately shaping Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra into the vibrant and accomplished group it is today,” the release said. “His impact is immeasurable, woven into the very fabric of our musical community.” 

Stone will continue to guide the orchestra as he transitions to the role of artistic director, the release said.  

Tickets start at $10 and are available at www.santaclaritasymphonyorchestra.org.  

Picture of News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

