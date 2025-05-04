Welfare check prompts 8-deputy response, arrest of two suspects  

Eight Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies converged upon the parking lot of the Starbucks off Lyons Avenue on Sunday morning after deputies observed a suspicious vehicle and conducted a welfare check, according to station officials.

Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station personnel search a vehicle during a welfare check in front of Starbucks on Lyons Avenue in Newhall, Sunday, May 4, 2025. Michael Picarella/The Signal

Sgt. Robert Wilkinson said at the scene that a deputy observed a suspicious vehicle that was parked “wonky” in the parking lot of Starbucks, so the deputy initiated a welfare check.

There were multiple calls for backup heard over radio dispatch traffic and a total of eight patrol vehicles were seen at the scene.

Upon a preliminary investigation, Wilkinson said, deputies saw narcotics in the vehicle and observed a woman and man under the influence.

A woman was seen in the back of a patrol vehicle as deputies conducted a search, pulling out items from the white Chevy sedan.

A Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station deputy speaks with a suspect inside the patrol vehicle during a welfare check in front of Starbucks on Lyons Avenue in Newhall, Sunday, May 4, 2025. Michael Picarella/The Signal

Further investigation revealed that one of the suspects was wanted on suspicion of identity theft and the man was on parole, said Wilkinson.

Both suspects were arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana and “powder substances” and at least one of them on suspicion of identity theft.

At approximately 10:35 a.m., a tow truck was seen pulling into the parking lot to take away the vehicle.