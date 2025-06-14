Assembly passes Schiavo’s Victim and Witness Protection Act 

News release

The state Assembly passed the Victim and Witness Protection Act, Assembly Bill 535, authored by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth.

This legislation would close a dangerous loophole in state law that leaves victims and witnesses vulnerable to intimidation after charges have been filed in a criminal case, according to a news release from the assemblywoman’s office.

The legislation is co-sponsored by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office and the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office, who have both highlighted the urgent need to strengthen protections for victims and uphold the integrity of the justice process, the release said.

Under current law, protections require intimidation to occur both before and after criminal charges are filed. The Victim and Witness Protection Act changes that by clearly stating that intimidation or threats at any point in a case are illegal, the release said.

“No one should be threatened into staying silent, especially not after they’ve come forward,” Schiavo said in the release. “This bill makes sure victims and witnesses are protected from day one through the end of a case. We owe it to survivors and witnesses to make sure the justice system protects them every step of the way.”

This clarification in the law is especially important for survivors of domestic violence, human trafficking, and abuse, who may have already been a victim of threats, are often at the highest risk of ongoing intimidation, the release said.

The Victim and Witness Protection Act passed with unanimous bipartisan support, 79-0, and now moves to the state Senate for consideration.