CalRTA honors scholarship winners  

The local division of California Retired Teachers Association held its annual scholarship luncheon recently to honor 16 local high school scholars with $1,000 scholarships.  Courtesy photo.
The local division of California Retired Teachers Association held its annual scholarship luncheon recently to honor 16 local high school scholars with $1,000 scholarships.  There were 65 people in attendance to honor 14 of the scholars and a family member who were able to attend the event. The local division of CalRTA also gives $200 grants to new teachers in each local district each year. The next meeting of the local division is scheduled to be held in September. For more information about CalRTA, contact Mimi Kern at [email protected]. Courtesy photo. 

