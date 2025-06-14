City to open Pioneer Oil Refinery Park 

News release

The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to celebrate the grand opening of its 39th park with a special ribbon cutting ceremony at the historic Pioneer Oil Refinery Park on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.

Located at the corner of Needham Ranch Parkway and Pioneer Way, this unique park brings new recreational and educational opportunities to the community, while preserving one of California’s most significant industrial landmarks, the city said in a news release.

Originally established in 1876 by California Star Oil Works — the predecessor to Standard Oil and Chevron — the Pioneer Oil Refinery is recognized as the oldest surviving oil refinery in California. Now revitalized and reopened to the public, the site blends rich history with open space access, making it a landmark destination in Santa Clarita’s growing park system, the release said.

The new park features walking trails that connect directly to the Newhall Pass Open Space, a new restroom building and benches where guests can sit, take in the scenic surroundings and learn about the site’s past.

All are welcome to attend the ribbon cutting and experience the transformation of this piece of local and state history.

For more information about the Pioneer Oil Refinery Park, contact Lance O’Keefe at [email protected].