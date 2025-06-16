Dog Bite Prevention in Your Neighborhood: Community Safety Tips 

You should always feel safe where you live. Whether that’s in your front yard or taking a walk through your neighborhood. Dogs are very popular pets and it’s very common to have several dogs in your neighborhood. While it’s probably safe to assume most dogs are friendly and are not going to cause an issue, it’s always better to be safe than sorry. Nobody wants to be a statistic.

There are some things you and your neighbors can work together on.

Give a Dog Space

Don’t approach an unfamiliar dog. A wagging tail means nothing. Even an aggressive dog will wag its tail. Tail wagging might be a sign a dog is anxious or nervous, which can lead to fear that causes a dog to bite.

Watch the Dog’s Behavior

Understand dog behavior. This might seem like an obvious one, but a growling or snarling dog is not safe to approach. Ideally, you’ll want to slowly back away. Don’t run and don’t scold. Just walk away and avoid any interaction.

If a dog has a stiff posture or the line of fur down the spine is up, stay away. The dog is on alert. You don’t know if the dog is going to react or is just alert.

A barking dog could go either way. It’s always better to err on the side of caution and avoid an interaction with the dog.

Always Leash Your Dog

If you are walking your dog, always have it on a leash. You know your neighborhood and where questionable dogs live. Avoid walking near those yards. Don’t trust a fence to keep an angry or curious dog in. Walk on the opposite side of the street when possible.

Promote dog training. Work to set up a class or workshop in your community with a certified dog trainer. A trained dog is going to be less likely to bite.

Leash laws need to be enforced. It doesn’t matter if the dog is 10 pounds or 100. Every dog should be on a leash. The matter isn’t negotiable. Enforce the rules for everyone to keep it fair.

Report Aggressive Dogs

Report any aggressive dogs in your neighborhood. It may seem un-neighborly, but it’s about safety. A dog bite can be extremely dangerous. Children are going to be at greater risk. You can be a good neighbor and still demand safety.

Communicate

Talk with your kids and their friends about staying safe in the neighborhood. The children should be taught not to run from a dog. Standing still and not looking like a threat may help prevent the dog from attacking. A running child may lead a dog to think the kids are playing and give chase. Children should also be taught not to taunt a dog.

If an owner is with their dog, ask if the dog is friendly. Although, the dog might be friendly to 99 percent of people or other dogs. But there is always that one chance. When greeting the dog, hold out the back of your hand. Let the dog come to you. If the dog recoils, leave it alone. Don’t pat the dog’s head. Go for a shoulder or their belly. If the dog looks uncomfortable in general, leave it alone.

Conclusion

While there is never a guarantee that a dog won’t bite, you can follow the steps above to reduce the risk. If a dog does bite, it can cause devastating injuries, and the owner may be liable for damages. California provides a few exceptions to liability, including if the dog was provoked or the victim was on the owner’s property without consent. In order to keep yourself, your neighbors and your dogs safe, it is important to educate everyone on dog-bite prevention.