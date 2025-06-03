Host families sought for exchange students 

News release

International Student Exchange is seeking families to host exchange students in the Santa Clarita Valley.

ISE is a nonprofit organization that sponsors programs for international and domestic exchange students interested in learning about a new culture and experiencing a different way of life. “Our mission is to bring the people of the world closer together while educating the leaders of tomorrow,” the organization said in a news release.

With over 37 years of experience in international education, ISE arranges approximately 3,000 exchange programs each year, partnering with students and host families.

Its exchange students are ages 14 to 18, in grades 9-12 and speak English. They will have their own spending money and health insurance, the release said.

The release added that the students perform community service in their host family’s community as a part of their program.

For more information, contact ISE Regional Advisor Judee Belty at 661-373-7315 or [email protected], or visit www.iseusa.org.