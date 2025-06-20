Hyundai Creta Electric vs MG Windsor EV: How Do They Compare in Terms of Interior Space and Comfort? 

With electric vehicles, range and performance are no longer the sole considerations—comfort and in-car life are beginning to be leading choice factors. Two of the most highly anticipated EVs, the Hyundai Creta Electric and the MG Windsor EV, are winning hearts for their technology and upscale, modern interiors. So, how do they compare in terms of interior space and comfort? This article takes a closer look at both cars.

1. Cabin Ambience and Design: Modern vs Regal

The Hyundai Creta Electric greets you in a serene and tranquil space. The two-tone navy and grey interior establishes an upscale tone from the outset that’s minimalist, clean, and modern. The ocean blue ambient lighting softly envelops the cabin with a soothing light, especially around the floating centre console, so it feels as if you’re sitting in a lounge space and not inside a car.

In comparison, the MG Windsor EV is slightly more luxurious. It doesn’t shy away from showing off luxury, from the royal touch gold interior finish to the Infinity View Glass Roof. It’s sophistication with a dash of grandeur—daring, gleaming, and meant to awe.

Creta Electric moves towards contemporary subtlety and elegance, whereas Windsor EV plunges into royal looks and opulence. Your decision here depends on whether you like understated luxury or royal splendour.

2. Seating Comfort: Lounge Experience vs Practical Ease

For the MG Windsor EV, the aero-lounge seats are first-in-segment with a reclining angle of up to 135°. That comes very close to sofa-level comfort! Now, just imagine leaning back, putting your legs up, and unwinding after a long day. That is luxury with the passengers in mind! The plus point of front ventilated seats comes through all the way if it is a warm climate.

On the other hand, the Hyundai Creta Electric stays functional while maintaining an edge on indulgence. It boasts a driver memory seat with welcome retract—a seat that remembers your specified seating position and automatically adjusts itself every single time you get in. Even though it isn’t recliner-grade lounge comfort, every single trip feels so easy now. Add to that rear seat armrests with cup holders and easy entry and exit, and you get a car that honours practical comfort.

Windsor EV takes a win for upholstery lounge seats, reclining for passenger comfort. In contrast, Creta Electric puts top priority on driver convenience. So, Windsor EV would win if you are mostly in the passenger seat. If driving is more of your thing, then the Creta will eventually win in terms of comfort.

3. Space Utilisation: More Room, More Freedom

The Hyundai Creta Electric is designed to offer a spacious cabin with generous legroom and knee room, making long rides more comfortable for all passengers. The thoughtful inclusion of features like a rear seat armrest with cup holders, rear AC vents with two Type-C USB ports, and easy ingress/egress ensures convenience for both front and rear passengers.

The eco-friendly seat upholstery—made using either 20% recycled PET bottle material (fabric) or 10% corn-based bio-material (bio-leather)—adds a sustainable touch to the interior while maintaining comfort. There’s also a rear window sunshade and LED luggage lamp to enhance the passenger experience during day and night travel.

Conversely, the MG Windsor EV highlights its strength with a class-leading 604-litre boot space, making it ideal for families or travellers needing extra luggage room. This unique seating design allows passengers to relax at a much deeper angle, turning every ride into a laid-back journey.

Creta Electric offers well-distributed cabin space and passenger convenience, focusing on comfort, eco-conscious materials, and tech touches. MG Windsor EV, meanwhile, excels in boot space and gives passengers a premium lounge experience with its deep reclining seats. It’s a choice between smart comfort and relaxed luxury.

4. Tech Comfort Features: Voice, Touch, and Memory

The Hyundai Creta Electric is loaded with intuitive tech that directly improves comfort. From digital key access to a voice-enabled panoramic sunroof to over-the-air updates, everything is designed to make your life easier. There’s even in-car payment for EV charging and 268 embedded voice commands, ensuring you don’t need to lift a finger for most controls.

Let’s not forget the dual 10.25” curvilinear screens—a brilliant, immersive display that enhances the luxurious experience.

MG Windsor EV focuses more on entertainment and mood. Its 9-speaker Infinity audio system—with four speakers, four tweeters, and one subwoofer—ensures your music sounds rich and layered. It also comes with ambient lighting, letting you set the vibe just as you like it.

Creta Electric is a tech-lover’s ideal when it comes to functionality. Windsor, meanwhile, offers a theatre-like audio-visual experience that is all about feel-good travel. Choose between tech-savvy or sensory-rich comfort.

The Bottom Line

The Hyundai Creta Electric excels in tech-forward features and practical comfort, making it perfect for those who enjoy driving. In contrast, the MG Windsor EV offers a more luxurious and relaxing passenger experience, focusing on opulence and entertainment. Your choice depends on your preference for tech or luxury.