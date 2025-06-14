‘No Kings Day’ protest brings out 2,000-plus crowd  

The nationwide “No Kings Day” protest brought out a crowd estimated to be at least 2,000 people to Valencia on Saturday.

“‘No Kings Day’” is a nationwide day of protest organized by a national coalition of liberal organizations and financiers opposing President Donald Trump’s policies and the parade being held Saturday in honor of Flag Day and the Army’s 250th anniversary in Washington, D.C.

Both sides of Valencia Boulevard from McBean Parkway were occupied all the way to the Paseo Bridge near Citrus Street.

The city of Santa Clarita put up barricades on the sidewalk to keep protesters from going into the street. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies have been monitoring the demonstration in the Valencia Town Center parking lot near the old Sears location.

Protesters are from the Santa Clarita Valley, along with people from the San Fernando Valley.

People in passing cars have been honking during the protest. There has been no opposition demonstration so far, as of the publication of this story.

Staff writers Michael Picarella and Katherine Quezada contributed to this report.