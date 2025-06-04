Passing the torch: Valencia High School celebrates 2025 graduates 

View a list of the graduates here.

Showing true Viking pride, the Valencia High School class of 2025 celebrated their resilience as warriors as they learned to navigate every setback to reach the light at the end of the tunnel in their graduation ceremony Tuesday night at College of the Canyons.

Valencia High graduating seniors Ella Ray, Ella Freed, Daniel Heringer, lucas Santos, and Maddox Espinosa perform the National Anthem during the class of 2025 graduation ceremony on June 3, 2025 at College of the Canyons in Valencia, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Graduating students Ella Ray, Ella Freed, Daniel Heringer, Lucas Santos and Maddox Espinosa sang the national anthem, and graduating Senior Class President Maya Yiadom led the Pledge of Allegiance before passing the Viking Torch of Learning to incoming Senior Class President Sydney Yen.

Valedictorian Kenneth Yoo recognized the “Flame of Inspiration” as math teacher Michelle Rivas.

Teacher Michelle Rivas on her way to receive the Flame of Inspiration award during the class of 2025 graduation ceremony on June 3, 2025 at College of the Canyons in Valencia, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

“This is an award that is given to highlight a teacher who has had an extremely significant and positive impact on the lives of many students here with us today, through the years of support, kindness, wisdom, and, most importantly, guidance that this teacher has presented, students like us have been motivated to take some of the most important steps in our lives, whether that be related to education, our futures, or even some personal difficulties,” Yoo said.

Senior class vocalist Stevie Petree sang Adele’s song, “When We Were Young,” and the Valencia senior choir sang “I Was Here” by Beyoncé.

Valencia High senior class vocalist Stevie Petree performs “When we were Young” by Adele during the class of 2025 graduation ceremony on June 3, 2025 at College of the Canyons in Valencia, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Principal Kullen Welch took the stage as principal for the first time, thanking former Valencia Principal Pete Getz for his efforts in the three years prior.

“I would like to take and give a moment to Dr. Pete Getz, who was this graduating class’ principal for three years. I want to publicly thank you for welcoming me and helping with my transition to Valencia High School. We have a lot in common, but we did have to get a taller podium for me tonight,” Welch said. “Truly, your work over the three years of these students’ lives is showing off the benefit here tonight.”

Madison Medland, with the Valencia High senior choir performs “I Was Here” during the class of 2025 graduation ceremony on June 3, 2025 at College of the Canyons in Valencia, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Welch recognized the teachers of Viking Nation before giving his welcome address to the 542 graduates.

“Tonight’s not a lecture, it’s not an assignment, it’s a celebration — one where we all agreed to sit in neat rows and wear matching outfits. So whether you’re here to cheer loudly, cry proudly, or to the families in attendance, just survive the emotional roller coaster of seeing your child in a cap and gown, welcome,” Welch said. “You belong here, as this night belongs to all of us. Wherever your path is going and taking you moving forward, we hope that at Valencia, you were able to find your passion and that we were able to help you pursue that passion.”

Valencia High Principal Kullen Welch delivers the Princpal’s Address during the class of 2025 graduation ceremony on June 3, 2025 at College of the Canyons in Valencia, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Welch continued to describe the near-future trajectories of the graduates, ranging from trade schools to four-year universities, and encouraged the graduates to be excited for what’s to come.

“We have honor scholars … national cheer and dance champions, league champion athletes, award winning band, choir and theater members. In the next phase, we have students who are entering the job force in a specialized job. Some will dedicate their lives as a first responder,” Welch said. “Some of you may even be future educators … it may be easy to sit back and think, ‘What now?’ and I encourage you to remember the words of C.S. Lewis: ‘There are far, far better things ahead than any we leave behind.’”

Valencia High graduate Andrew Jenofsky delivers his “Where are we now?” speech during the class of 2025 graduation ceremony on June 3, 2025 at College of the Canyons in Valencia, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Senior class speaker Andrew Jenofsky addressed the next steps while discussing the past in his speech titled, “Where Are We Now?”

“I would like you to think about where you were four years ago. If you were a freshman at Valencia High School, you might remember things were all over the place. We were finally breaking free from our Zoom screens after a year and a half of remote learning. As we stepped back into the classroom, we were not only trying to fit in, we were adjusting to the new realities of high school, and we were doing it masked up with the aftermath of a global pandemic in the rearview mirror,” Jenofsky said.

Despite the initial challenges of adjusting to a new environment in a post-COVID climate, Valencia students persevered, Jenofsky said.

“I know we’re ready because we are the class of 2025, we are Vikings. We are courageous, fierce, honorable warriors, and that means something. None of us are the same people who walked onto Valencia High School four years ago. We’re wiser, braver, stronger, and hopefully a little better at finding our classes,” Jenofsky said. “The world ahead is big and it’s unpredictable, but if these last few years taught us anything, it’s that we can handle the unexpected. We can handle anything because we already have, so take that step, whatever that looks like for you. Take it with curiosity. Take it with courage … Now, let’s graduate.”