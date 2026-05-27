Castaic High announces Devin Davis as new baseball coach  

Following the departure of longtime coach Darrell Davis, Castaic High School has announced that his son, Devin Davis, has been named as the new head baseball coach, according to a statement sent to The Signal.

Devin Davis, who’s spent the previous three seasons of coaching as an assistant alongside his father, Darrell Davis, fills the role as the Coyotes’ skipper with professional experience.

Following his high school career, Devin Davis was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays and played in the minor leagues within the Rays and Los Angeles Angles of Anaheim organizations from 2015-2020.

“Castaic baseball is built on hard work, commitment, and pride in representing our school and community,” said Devin Davis in the statement. “I’m honored for the opportunity to lead this program and excited to help our players grow both on and off the field.”

After Devin Davis concluded his playing career, he joined his father at Castaic High School where both achieved most recently winning a share of the Foothill League title on the final day of the 2026 season.

“Castaic High School looks forward to the future of the baseball program under Davis’ leadership and the continued growth of Coyotes baseball both competitively and within the community,” according to the statement.