Rock climber airlifted after suffering injury  

An injured rock climber was airlifted and transported to the hospital following an incident that took place in the Angeles National Forest north of Castaic Lake on Friday afternoon, according to officials.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a medical emergency at 1:06 p.m. to Dry Gulch Mountainway and Lake Hughes Road north of the lake, said Saadullah Sheikh, a spokesman with the L.A. County Fire Department. They were on the scene 12 minutes after initial dispatch time, he added.

The medical emergency involved an injured rock climber, and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies were also dispatched to assist with the incident, said Deputy Nicholas Hoslet, a spokesman with the station.

Information on how the rock climber was injured was not immediately known, but the climber was transported to the hospital in an aerial unit at 1:50, according to Sheikh. Information on climber’s condition was not available.

As the summer season approaches, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has provided tips on how hikers can remain safe during outdoor excursions.

Those tips include: taking maps and GPS devices, first aid kits, and going with someone, as many of their searches are for people who go hiking alone, according to a Hiking Tips list published in the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department website.

Hikers are also encouraged to wear brightly colored fabric, and in case they find themselves in an emergency situation, they should never hesitate to call 9-1-1. Hikers should always make themselves visible from the air and create a large “X” with rock or tree limbs.