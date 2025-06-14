Blog

Senate approves Valladares’ bill to increase penalties for crimes during state of emergency 

News release 

Sen. Suzette Martinez Valladares, R-Acton, announced that her bill, Senate Bill 571, to increase penalties for looting and impersonating law enforcement during a state of emergency, has passed out of the Senate with unanimous bipartisan support.  

The bipartisan bill is jointly authored by Sen. Bob Archuleta, D-Pico Rivera, and Sen. Jesse Arreguin, D-Berkeley. 

“In those moments of heartbreak and loss during a natural disaster or other emergency, no one should have to worry about falling victim a second time — to crime, to exploitation, or to opportunistic criminals who prey on the vulnerable,” Valladares said in a news release. 

SB 571 will make it a felony to loot and enhances the penalty for impersonating first responders during a state of emergency. The bill now moves to the Assembly for consideration. 

“Our duty — our moral obligation — is to stand with those who are suffering, to protect people in their most vulnerable moments,” Valladares added. “This bill matters deeply because it’s about justice, and it sends a firm, unmistakable message: if you prey on disaster survivors, you will be held accountable. This legislation is also about protection, prevention, and showing victims that they are not alone when they need us most.” 

