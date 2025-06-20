Skoda Kylaq vs Kia Syros: A Look at Their Driving Dynamics and Handling 

In India’s growing compact SUV segment, two promising contenders have been capturing attention with their combination of performance, comfort, and modern-day tech — the Skoda Kylaq and the Kia Syros. Both are stylish, efficient, and loaded with features, but how do they stack up when we talk about driving dynamics and handling?

This article breaks it down to help you decide which one suits your driving style.

Powertrain and Engine Response

Skoda Kylaq achieves optimum fuel economy due to its 1.0-litre 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, which produces a decent 178 nm of torque and 114 bhp. The two gearbox options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic. Although the engine is smaller in size, it is capable of competing with bigger engines in terms of pickup within city traffic driving. Power delivery is quite smooth and happens at lower revs, making it feel responsive right from the start.

In comparison, the Kia Syros provides a wider range of options for drivers to enjoy. The vehicle comes with a 1.0-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5 diesel engine. Turbo petrol delivers 118 bhp and 172 nm while the diesel has a lower output of 114 bhp but boasts a much higher torque figure of 250 nm. For drivers who travel long distances or enjoy torque, the diesel version would be a better option. Also, Kia gives the choice of three transmission options: 6-speed manual, 7-speed dual-clutch (DCT), and a 6-speed automatic, providing versatility depending on the driver’s needs.

The Kylaq’s compact petrol engine is responsive and enjoyable for a stimulating city drive. If one prefers a more robust diesel option, a greater number of transmission choices, or more power, the Syros would be preferable.

Handling and Ride Quality

The Skoda Kylaq feels composed and confident on the road. It has a well-tuned suspension setup — McPherson struts in front and a twist beam at the rear — balancing ride comfort with handling stability. The Kylaq’s steering is electro-mechanical, which means it’s light in the city and weighs up well on highways. Whether you’re navigating tight corners or cruising on the expressway, it maintains good body control and gives you that ‘planted’ European-car feel.

The Kia Syros, on the other hand, rides well over bumps and potholes, but the suspension is slightly tuned more for comfort than outright cornering performance. The steering is responsive but leans more towards easy driving rather than spirited handling.

The Kylaq feels much more fun to drive, especially if you like being behind the wheel and confidently taking corners. The Syros, while comfortable, feels more tuned for a family-friendly, relaxed drive.

Fuel Efficiency: The Everyday Reality

Efficiency matters — not just for savings but also peace of mind during long commutes.

The Skoda Kylaq claims a mileage of 19.68 km/l (manual) and 19.05 km/l (automatic), which is impressive for a turbo-petrol setup. Real-world figures show it averages slightly lower, but it’s still suitable for urban and highway mixed usage.

The Kia Syros surprises with a broader range. The diesel variant offers up to 20.75 km/l (manual) and is known even to exceed that in user reports. The petrol variant offers between 17.68 km/l and 18.2 km/l, depending on the transmission. So, if you’re chasing higher efficiency, especially with long-distance driving in mind, the diesel Syros is the clear winner.

The Kylaq is good for everyday commutes with occasional highway runs. But if you’re clocking serious miles weekly, the Syros diesel is more efficient.

Urban Driveability and Traffic Comfort

Daily driving often involves traffic, start-stop conditions, narrow roads, and quick lane changes. In these situations, the Kylaq’s automatic gearbox shines. It shifts gears smoothly and early, reducing jerks and providing a calm driving experience. Its compact dimensions and light steering make it feel nimble in the city.

With its DCT option in the petrol version, the Syros offers quicker gear changes. However, DCTs can sometimes feel hesitant in bumper-to-bumper traffic. The diesel with a torque converter automatic is smoother, but slightly less responsive than the Kylaq’s setup in spirited driving.

Kylaq’s automatic feels more intuitive for city traffic, but Syros gives you more engine-gearbox combos to pick the right fit for your style.

Which One is Right for You?

Choose the Skoda Kylaq if:

You enjoy driving and value handling and steering feel.

You want a petrol-only car that feels refined and peppy.

Safety ratings and solid European build matter.

You mostly drive in cities but love the occasional long drive.

Choose the Kia Syros if:

You want more engine and transmission options.

You’re a high-mileage user and prefer diesel for savings.

You want more features like ADAS or a panoramic sunroof.

Family comfort and versatility are bigger priorities.

The Bottom Line

While differing in features and style, these two SUVS outrival each other in performance. The Kylaq focuses on providing a premium drive as well as good composure; the Syros balances variety, utility, practicality, and many other design-forward features. Ultimately, it comes down to what type of driver you are—an enthusiast searching for balance and feel or an adventurer looking for adaptable designs with great fuel efficiency. In any case, both choices are good.