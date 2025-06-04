Summer Trolley service returns 

News release

The city of Santa Clarita announced the return of its Summer Trolley service, offering complimentary transportation now through Monday, Sept. 1.

The service connects residents and visitors to destinations including Six Flags Magic Mountain, Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, Old Town Newhall and Valencia Town Center.

The Santa Clarita Summer Trolley operates daily, with multiple stops at participating hotels and key locations.

Trolley stops include:

Courtyard by Marriott (28523 Westinghouse Place).

Embassy Suites (28508 Westinghouse Place).

Hyatt Regency / Valencia Town Center (24500 Town Center Drive).

SpringHill Suites | Residency Inn (27505 Wayne Mills Place).

Holiday Inn Express & Suites (27501 Wayne Mills Place).

Best Western Valencia / Six Flags Inn & Suites (27513 Wayne Mills Place).

Homewood Suites | Hampton Inn (28700 Newhall Ranch Road).

Hotel Lexen – Old Town Newhall (24219 Railroad Ave.).

Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor (26101 Magic Mountain Parkway).

Old Town Newhall (9th Street and Main Street).

Valencia Town Center (24201 Valencia Blvd).

The Santa Clarita Summer Trolley does not run all day and riders are encouraged to check park hours, along with the trolley schedule in advance at VisitSantaClarita.com/Summer-Trolley.