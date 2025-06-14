Sunday: Placerita Nature Center to host presentation on California condors 

News release

Guests are invited to discover the remarkable comeback story of the California condor, one of the world’s rarest birds, at a free presentation Sunday at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center, the center announced in a news release.

The talk, titled “California Condors – Back from the Brink,” is scheduled to be held indoors at 2 p.m. Sunday.

“Once teetering on the edge of extinction in the wild, these majestic birds are now experiencing a slow but steady recovery, thanks to dedicated conservation efforts,” the release said.

Attendees will learn about the condor’s ancient history, their drastic decline, and the multifaceted strategies employed to bring them back. The presentation will cover key aspects of the recovery program, including captive breeding initiatives, active management of wild flocks, and the ongoing challenges faced by condors.

The presentation will be led by Maria Montag, president of Friends of California Condors Wild and Free and a longtime volunteer with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Montag is a passionate advocate and dedicated student of these birds, working directly on the refuges where they nest, the release said.

The Placerita Canyon Nature Center is located at 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, and more information is available at placerita.org.