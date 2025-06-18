The Rise in Dental Injuries and Why it is Sometimes Best to Visit a Dentist for Treatment, Instead of an Emergency Room

In recent years, there has been a notable increase in dental injuries, leading many to seek care in hospital emergency departments (EDs). However, for most dental issues, consulting a dentist is more effective and beneficial than visiting an ED.

A 2022 report by the CareQuest Institute for Oral Health highlighted that in 2019, there were approximately 1.8 million ED visits for non-traumatic dental conditions (NTDCs) in the United States, costing about $3.4 billion. This reflects a significant rise in both the number and cost of such visits over recent years.

While EDs are equipped to handle a wide range of medical emergencies, they often lack the specialized resources and expertise required for comprehensive dental care. Patients presenting with dental problems in EDs typically receive temporary solutions, such as pain relievers or antibiotics, which may not address the root cause of the issue. Consequently, these individuals often need to follow up with a dentist for definitive treatment, leading to increased healthcare costs and prolonged discomfort.

Dentists possess the specialized training and equipment necessary to diagnose and treat a wide array of dental emergencies effectively. Conditions such as severe toothaches, cracked or knocked-out teeth, and dental abscesses are best managed by dental professionals who can provide appropriate interventions to resolve the underlying problems. Moreover, timely dental care can prevent complications and reduce the likelihood of recurrent issues.

Dr. Igal Elyassi of Wilshire Smile Studio in Los Angeles explains, “Emergency room physicians typically don’t have the knowledge and skills to diagnose and treat dental issues.”

There are specific situations where seeking care in an ED is appropriate. These include severe facial trauma, head injuries, jaw fractures or dislocations, and infections that compromise breathing or swallowing. In such cases, immediate medical attention is crucial, and the resources available in an ED are necessary to manage these life-threatening conditions. In addition, it may be more difficult to find an open dental office during late hours and weekends, so an ED may be your only viable option.

While the rise in dental injuries has led many to seek care in emergency rooms, it’s essential to recognize that dentists are better equipped to handle most dental emergencies. By consulting a dental professional promptly, patients can receive targeted treatment, potentially reducing healthcare costs and improving outcomes.