Theater fundraiser benefits Eaton Fire victims  

News release

Dig Deep Theatre and Santa Clarita Shakespeare presented an evening of monologues and songs to a packed house at The Main recently, with all proceeds benefiting the Eaton Fire Relief & Recovery Fund.

Over $1,400 was raised through ticket sales, with additional donations made directly to the Pasadena Community Fund from those who could not attend, according to a news release from the nonprofit Dig Deep.

Santa Clarita was well represented both on stage and in the audience in the June 4 performance in Old Town Newhall, the release said.

Mayor Bill Miranda, Councilman Jason Gibbs and Shannon Hurst from the office of Rep. George Whiteside, D-Agua Dulce, joined the crowd to watch actors from across the Santa Clarita community perform excerpts from Jose Rivera’s “Sonnets for an Old Century” and popular songs about L.A.

The night’s performers included current California Institute of the Arts students Jha’Neal Blue, Brittany Evans and Bryer Ramsey; Class of 2025 CalArts graduates Shawnee Badger, Sophie Alter, Elizabeth Goldmane, Romy Kim, Sydney Rahilly, Madison Rivera, Paul Sohm and Beverly Steel; and local actors Nancy Lantis, Rachel Logan, David Salper, Asa Fris and Jeremy Thompson. Live music was played by local musician Antonio Curiel.

All proceeds from the evening are being donated to the Eaton Fire Relief & Recovery Fund, which provides resources to community-based nonprofit agencies in support of families and individuals in Altadena, Pasadena and Sierra Madre directly impacted by the Eaton Fire, assisting them with shelter, food, child care and more necessities that are still so needed at this time, the release said.

