Trinity Classical Academy to host Life Line Screening 

News release

Local residents can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with screenings by Life Line Screening at Trinity Classical Academy on July 11.

Screenings can check for:

The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health.

HDL and LDL cholesterol levels.

Diabetes risk.

Kidney and thyroid function, and more.

Free parking will be available.

Package pricing starts at $159, and consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors. Pre-registration is required.

Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com for more information and to register.

Trinity Classical Academy is located at 28310 Kelly Johnson Parkway in Valencia.