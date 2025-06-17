Trump orders ICE to expand illegal immigrant deportation efforts 

By Aldgra Fredly

Contributing Writer

President Donald Trump on Sunday directed Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers to expand efforts to detain and deport illegal immigrants in the country.

In a Truth Social post, Trump urged ICE officers to do everything they can to carry out what he described as the “largest mass deportation operation of illegal aliens in history,” particularly in cities like Los Angeles, Chicago and New York, where many illegal immigrants are concentrated.

Protests have erupted in those cities in recent days, with thousands of protesters marching toward ICE facilities in protest against federal immigration enforcement efforts. In some locations, the protests resulted in injuries as demonstrators clashed with law enforcement.

Trump noted that ICE officers face violence and threats from opponents of the operation, but emphasized that nothing will deter his administration from fulfilling its mandate.

The president said he had directed his administration to put “every resource possible behind this effort,” while offering his unwavering support for ICE in executing the mission.

“Our federal government will continue to be focused on the remigration of aliens to the places from where they came, and preventing the admission of anyone who undermines the domestic tranquility of the United States,” he stated.

On Thursday, the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against the state of New York over its state policies that prevent federal immigration officials from arresting immigrants at courthouses.

The suit was the latest in a series of actions the DOJ has brought, alleging that sanctuary jurisdictions thwart federal authority. In New York state, the department has filed two other lawsuits: one challenging the city of Rochester and another targeting the state’s restriction on sharing information through the Department of Motor Vehicles.

“Lawless sanctuary city policies are the root cause of the violence that Americans have seen in California, and New York state is similarly employing sanctuary city policies to prevent illegal aliens from apprehension,” Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a statement.

Trump suggested on Thursday that his administration would issue an order tackling the issue of illegal immigrants who work in agriculture, hospitality and other industries, stating that his immigration policy could impact the workforce in these sectors.

“Our great farmers and people in the hotel and leisure business have been stating that our very aggressive policy on immigration is taking very good, long-time workers away from them, with those jobs being almost impossible to replace,” he stated. “Changes are coming!”

Protests against ICE raids began in Los Angeles on June 6, stemming from the arrest of dozens of immigrants as part of the Trump administration’s mass deportation operation.

Trump has authorized the deployment of the National Guard and Marines to quell riots in the city, despite objections from Gov. Gavin Newsom, who called the move “a serious breach of state sovereignty.”

On Saturday, thousands of protesters marched and rallied in cities from New York to Los Angeles, demonstrating against Trump’s actions.

In Los Angeles, police issued dispersal orders after the protests turned violent, with rocks and bricks thrown at law enforcement officers.

The Department of Homeland Security stated on Saturday that rioters in Portland, Oregon, used fireworks, hurled smoke grenades, and threw rocks at law enforcement before storming an ICE facility.

Four officers were injured during the protest. The department said DHS Secretary Kristi Noem has warned rioters that ICE will not stop or delay immigration enforcement despite the protests.

“ICE and our federal law enforcement partners will continue to enforce the law. If you lay a hand on a law enforcement officer, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” the DHS stated.

Sam Dorman contributed to this report.