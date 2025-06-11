Trump responds to Musk’s regret over critical comments 

By Jack Phillips

Contributing Writer

President Donald Trump responded to posts made by tech billionaire and former adviser Elon Musk that said he regretted his comments on Trump and the One Big Beautiful Bill.

“I regret some of my posts about President [Trump] last week,” Musk wrote in a social media post on Wednesday. “They went too far.”

He did not point out which posts in particular he regretted.

Musk said last week that he wanted to decommission his SpaceX Dragon rocket and said it was because of him that Trump and the GOP won the 2024 elections.

He also lambasted the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” calling it a “disgusting abomination” and saying it was stuffed with wasteful spending.

Later on Wednesday, Trump was asked by the New York Post if he wanted to reconcile with Musk. The president has previously said that he doesn’t want to speak with Musk, suggested the pair would have no relationship going forward, and that he might cut federal funding for Musk’s companies.

“I guess I could, but we have to straighten out the country,” Trump said in response. “And my sole function now is getting this country back to a level higher than it’s ever been. And I think we can do that.”

New York Post columnist Miranda Devine asked Trump if there was anything Musk could do. He responded by saying he has “no hard feelings.”

Also in the interview, Trump was asked about what kind of problems Musk may have after Trump told CNN that the Tesla CEO is a “poor guy” who has “got a problem,” without elaborating.

“You said he had problems. What kind of problems? I mean, is it the drugs?” Devine asked the president.

“I don’t know what his problem is, really. I don’t know,” the president replied. “I haven’t thought too much about him in the last little while, but the bill is so good.”

Since the blowup last week, Musk indicated that he wants to make up to Trump in social media posts.

At one point, he responded with a heart emoji to Trump wishing Musk “very well” at an event on Monday, and he also posted a screenshot of a Trump comment on Truth Social that was critical of California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass over how they responded to riots, protests and unrest in Los Angeles over the past several days.

He also wrote “cool” in response to a video of Vice President JD Vance saying in a video interview that he believes that “if Elon chills out a little bit everything will be fine.” He also endorsed a post from Vance calling for “decisive leadership” in handling the riots.

GOP lawmakers have urged Trump and Musk to reconcile, saying that the duo are aligned on a number of different policies.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., on Sunday signaled that the Big Beautiful Bill is still likely to pass despite Musk’s comments.

Before the spat escalated, Musk appeared alongside Trump in the Oval Office in late May, as Trump praised him for his work with the Department of Government Efficiency. The Tesla CEO was departing the administration after his term as a special government employee expired.

A White House adviser said that DOGE’s work will continue after Musk’s exit, and DOGE has posted updates on its progress this week.