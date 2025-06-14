Valladares applauds rejection of new AQMD regs 

News release

Sen. Suzette Martinez Valladares, R-Acton, praised the rejection of proposed regulations by the South Coast Air Quality Management District that would have imposed significant costs on California residents and small businesses, the senator’s office said in a news release.

Earlier this month, SCAQMD considered rules that would have affected 17 million consumers and would have required consumers to purchase all-electric heaters and furnaces or pay extra for the privilege of using natural gas appliances when replacing their appliances, the release said.

“I’m encouraged by today’s decision to reject these costly and overly burdensome regulations,” Valladares said in the release. “In my district, where the cost of living is already among the highest in the nation, working families and small businesses are under immense financial pressure. Adding more expensive mandates without considering their economic impact would have made things even harder for the people I represent.”

While expressing support for environmental protection, Valladares emphasized the importance of developing policies that account for both ecological and economic needs.

“I support efforts to improve air quality and protect our environment,” she said in the release. “But environmental policies must be crafted with a clear understanding of the financial impact on everyday Californians. Sustainability must include economic sustainability. If we want long-term progress, we need solutions that protect both the environment and people’s ability to earn a living.”