12 Things You Need to Do to Plan Your Wedding in Santa Clarita 

Nestled just north of Los Angeles, Santa Clarita is the perfect blend of SoCal charm, scenic beauty, and accessibility. With its rolling hills, ranch-style venues, and sunny climate, it’s no wonder more couples are choosing to say “I do” here. Whether you’re a local or planning a destination wedding in this picturesque pocket of California, here are 12 essential steps to plan your dream wedding in Santa Clarita.

1. Set Your Budget Early

Before you fall in love with a venue or commit to a five-tier cake, determine your wedding budget. Costs in Santa Clarita can range widely depending on your guest list, choice of venue, and season. Prioritise where you want to splurge, like photography or catering and where you can save.

2. Choose the Perfect Time of Year

Santa Clarita boasts over 280 days of sunshine a year, but summer can get toasty. Spring and autumn are ideal if you’re dreaming of an outdoor ceremony with mild weather and golden-hour lighting.

3. Book Your Venue

From rustic ranches and wineries to romantic gardens and modern event spaces, Santa Clarita has a variety of venue options. Popular spots like The Oaks Club at Valencia or the Hyatt Regency fill up quickly, so book your venue as early as possible, ideally 12 to 18 months out.

4. Create a Wedding Website

Santa Clarita may feel like a small-town oasis, but your guests will still need all the important information in one place. A wedding rsvp website is a great tool to share your schedule, venue addresses, dress codes, and RSVP details. It’s also a helpful hub for travel tips for out-of-town guests.

5. Lock in Your Dream Vendors

Talented photographers, florists, planners, and caterers in the Santa Clarita area are in high demand. Secure your must-have vendors early. Word of mouth and local wedding groups can be great sources of recommendations.

6. Get Your Marriage Licence

To make it official, you’ll need to obtain a California marriage licence. You can do this at any County Clerk’s office, including the nearby Los Angeles County branch. Both parties must be present with valid IDs, and the licence is valid for 90 days.

7. Plan Guest Accommodations

While Santa Clarita has a selection of hotels, many guests may prefer staying in nearby Valencia or Newhall. Consider booking room blocks in advance and listing options on your wedding website to make things easy for your guests.

8. Consider Transportation

Depending on your venue’s location, you may want to arrange shuttle transport, especially if your ceremony and reception are in different places or if you’re hosting at a more remote location like a ranch or vineyard.

9. Create a Custom Checklist

There are a lot of moving parts to wedding planning, and a checklist tailored to your date will help keep everything on track. From dress fittings to final venue walkthroughs, it’s a lifesaver to see all your tasks mapped out over time.

10. Think About the Local Aesthetic

Santa Clarita’s landscape lends itself well to natural, romantic décor. Embrace the surroundings with warm tones, rustic florals, and outdoor elements. Many couples lean into a desert-meets-garden vibe that feels effortlessly Californian.

11. Send Save the Dates

Give your guests a heads-up, especially if they’ll be travelling from out of town. Save the dates are typically sent 6 to 8 months before the big day. You can opt for traditional cards or go digital, which is cost-effective and easy to update.

12. Enjoy the Process

Finally, remember that this is your moment. Take breaks, delegate tasks, and don’t sweat the small stuff. Santa Clarita has a laid-back vibe that’s perfect for hosting a celebration full of joy, love, and personal touches. Enjoy the journey just as much as the destination.

