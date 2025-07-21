Alaska Airlines resumes operations after flights grounded due to IT outage 

By Tom Ozimek

Contributing Writer

Alaska Airlines restored service late on Sunday after a technical issue triggered a systemwide outage and forced a temporary ground stop for all Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air flights, the company said on Monday.

The disruption began around 8 p.m. Pacific Time on Sunday and lasted approximately three hours, according to a company statement posted to X. Operations resumed at 11 p.m. on Sunday as the ground stop was lifted.

While service has restarted, Alaska Airlines said residual delays are likely as it works to reposition aircraft and crews and return to normal operations.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and encourage guests to check the status of your flight before leaving for the airport,” the company stated.

The Federal Aviation Administration’s website confirmed the ground stop affecting both Alaska Airlines and its regional subsidiary, Horizon Air. Neither the airline nor the FAA provided details about the nature of the outage.

The timing of the disruption comes as the FAA is facing heightened scrutiny over its ability to effectively oversee airline safety and maintenance practices. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Office of Inspector General recently launched an audit of the FAA’s oversight of United Airlines, citing a series of recent safety incidents involving mechanical failures.

“Recent safety events with United Airlines — such as flight diversions that can be traced to mechanical problems — serve to remind us that FAA oversight of maintenance programs is paramount,” the watchdog stated in a May 9 memorandum.

The audit will examine whether the FAA is rigorously enforcing safety protocols and will include site visits to FAA headquarters and regional offices, as well as United Airlines maintenance hubs in Chicago, Houston and San Francisco.

While United is not the only carrier to face mechanical issues in recent months, the FAA’s oversight practices have drawn criticism in past reviews. Over the past five years, the OIG has conducted similar audits involving Allegiant Air, Southwest Airlines and American Airlines, uncovering gaps in FAA procedures and calling for improvements in training, documentation and risk assessment.

Concerns about air safety have prompted industry leaders to call for reform.

In May, the CEOs of 10 major airlines — including Alaska, United, American and Delta — sent an open letter to Congress urging “bold action” to modernize the nation’s aging air traffic control infrastructure. They cited chronic staffing shortages, outdated technology, and degraded safety margins, warning that flight delays, cancellations and passenger disruptions will worsen without immediate federal investment.

“This is unacceptable,” the letter states. “U.S. airlines, our pilots, flight attendants, technicians and ground employees will never compromise on safety. Congress must do the same.”

The Trump administration has sought to address the problem of America’s aging air traffic control systems. In May, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced plans to streamline air traffic controller hiring, invest in tower and equipment upgrades, and offer bonuses to attract and retain qualified personnel. The FAA lacks about 3,000 fully certified controllers, Duffy said at the time.