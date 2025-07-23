Canyon holds first-ever ‘Rings and Banners Night’

Celebrating their first ever CIF Southern Section title this past season in the 2A Division, the Canyon High School basketball players received their customized championship rings while unveiling the CIF banners at the Canyon Performing Arts Center on a recent Tuesday.

The “Rings and Banners Night” was led by head boys’ basketball coach Ali Monfared, who recognized the efforts of the dedicated staff and students.

“We’re even more proud of the young men and women that this school has produced that make countless and endless impacts as amazing individuals, whether in the community or with their own families. Canyon truly is a special place. As we move forward, we want to continue to do our best to highlight all of the achievements at our school,” Monfared said.

Coach Ali Monfared speaks to the crowd during the first ever Canyon High School Rings and Banners Night at the Canyon Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

According to Monfared, the banners included: all sports teams’ male and female Athletes of the Year, league champions and all-CIF teams.

“We also want to congratulate girls’ track, who won CIF in Division 2, and for girls’ volleyball for making the final as well. This next message is for any of the kids that are here: Hopefully the hard work that these players and teams [have encountered] can inspire you to strive to achieve your dreams and be the best version of yourselves,” Monfared said.

Attendees were able to participate in a raffle, before Monfared disclosed that he learned about the process of receiving the rings, which were bedazzled in green with the Canyon emblem.

“A huge thank you to all of the individuals who donated these rings. We’ve never won a CIF title before, so I just thought that CIF passes them out. That’s not how that works,” Monfared said. “If you look around, you will likely see several alumni from various years here tonight because they were proud to be a Cowboy. The term, “Once a Cowboy, always a Cowboy is such a true statement … We have a community, and you can’t really beat that.”

Assistant coach Apostolos “Paul” Gatzas receives his 2025 CIF Championship Ring during the first ever Canyon High School Rings and Banners Night at the Canyon Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Monfared recognized that this feat did not happen overnight, focusing on the hard work each player dedicated throughout not only the season, but also their high school careers, as well.

“Thanks to all of our players who dedicated so much time. This didn’t just happen overnight. A lot of kids went to this school who were supposed to go to this school, and showed everyone that it’s perfectly fine to live in Canyon Country — to be special and legendary,” Monfared said. “But what I’m really proud of is that none of these guys ran away from adversity. The result you see now is behind days, weeks and months of early mornings, late nights, tough practices, resiliency [and] teamwork.”

Success is not defined by winning or losing, according to Monfared. True success lies in the dedication and sacrifices that the students continually made, while developing “and maturing on and off the court.”

“This group truly believes in the process mattering more than the result. Being a part of your guys’ journey has been truly special,” Monfared said.