Sean DeLong named as new Trinity boys’ basketball coach  

After the departure of Daniel Hebert, Trinity Classical Academy has named Sean DeLong as the new head coach for the boys’ basketball program, according to a statement sent to The Signal.

DeLong, who last served as the head coach of the Cowboys at Canyon High School from 2018 to 2020, returns to the sideline but as the head of the Knights.

“We are excited to welcome coach DeLong to the Trinity family,” reads the statement from Ali Aguilar, Trinity’s director of athletics. “Sean’s experience as both an educator and coach, combined with his commitment to developing young people, makes him an excellent fit for our program. We look forward to the leadership, character, and competitive excellence he will bring to Trinity basketball and to the impact he will have on our student athletes both on and off the court.”

The return to coaching comes after DeLong spent two previous stints with the Canyon Cowboys in 2013-2016 and 2018-2020. Prior to becoming the head coach, DeLong was an assistant under longtime Canyon coach Chad Phillips.

During DeLong’s time with Canyon as the head coach, the Cowboys averaged 17 wins per season.

DeLong will take over a Trinity boys’ basketball team that finished 16-13 last season en route to a playoff appearance.

A key returner for the team is James Yumbar, who’s a soon-to-be sophomore and ended his freshman campaign with first-team all-Heritage League honors.

There is no additional information at the time of this publication.