Castaic Animal Care Center to host pet adoption event Saturday 

The Castaic Animal Care Center plans to host its “Summertime of Hope” pet adoption event between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday at the shelter, 31044 Charlie Canyon Road in Castaic. 

According to a release, the pet adoption event will waive adoption fees. Those adopting will only have to pay licensing. The event will also offer giveaways, booths and a photographer on hand to take pictures of adopters with their new pets.  

Paul Maradiaga, manager of the care center, said the shelter brought in animals from the Lancaster Animal Care Center for the event with the goal of finding homes for every one of them. He added that approximately 12 cats and 25 dogs will be available for adoption. 

For more information about the shelter, go to bit.ly/3HHbfvD or call 661-257-3191. 

Michael Picarella

