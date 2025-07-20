Celebrate Summer — Its Fair Time! 

There’s just something magical about a county fair, it could be the exhibits, the rides or the fried food, but a county fair is always part nostalgia and part carefree fun.

Don’t forget to see the horses, cows, pigs, sheep and more.

If you want to feel like a kid again take a road trip this summer to a few of these old-time county fairs. Eat a corn dog and a deep fried … anything.

OC Fair

July 18 – Aug. 17 (Wednesdays-Sundays)

88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa 92626

Info ocfair.com

As they like to say, “Find your happy at the OC Fair! With acres of mouthwatering fair food, heart-pounding carnival rides, adorable farm animals and spectacular competitions, there’s something for everyone. Grab your family, friends and sense of adventure and come Find Your Happy!”

If you’re looking for rides, there are two main carnival areas: Main and Kidland. To plan your trip, visit ocfair.com/oc-fair/things-to-do/carnival. Here you’ll find ride restrictions and a read and ride form.

The OC Fair also offers a several interesting exhibits.

Discover iconic beachside landmarks, wander through culinary entries, explore a touch tank and take a deep dive into virtual reality at the Sand and Sea exhibit.

Echoes of Conflict: Remembering Vietnam features artifacts, personal stories, historical facts and poignant memorabilia.

The SAAAB Story Exhibit tells the story of the Santa Ana Army Air Base that was in Costa Mesa from 1942-1946.

Ventura County Fair

July 30-Aug. 10

Ventura County Fairgrounds & Event Center, 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura 93001

Info venturacountyfair.org

The Ventura County Fair promises “an unforgettable celebration filled with exciting ridges, live entertainment and delicious food.”

A major change to their entertainment is that you can go free or you can go VIP. The upgrade gets you access to special VIP seating and standing areas in the arena. Depending on the event, tickets run from $40 to $82 for VIP tickets, which do not include fair admission.

The PRCA Rodeo shows will be held Aug. 8-10. Rodeo tickets are adults $10, children $8.

Norco Rodeo and Fair

Aug. 29-Sept. 1

3737 Crestview Drive, Norco 92860

Info norcofair.org

The Norco fair offers four days of fun for the entire family. There will be live music, great food, rodeo and bull riding events, live entertainment, mower races, vendors, kid-friendly entertainment and much more. Who wouldn’t like to see the mower races?

Everyone is invited to participate in their pet parade, community competition, Jr. livestock show & auction, a labor day parade and a family fun day!

Antelope Valley Fair

Sept. 24-28

‘A Pig-Ture Perfect Fair’

2551 W Avenue H, Lancaster 93536

Info avfair.com

Established in 1938, the AV Fair is known for its concert series. This year’s lineup includes Queen nation and Journey Revisited; Busta Rhymes with Lupe Fiasco; Ace Frehley (performing all the KISS hits) with Quiet Riot and Vixen; and Midland with Pug Johnson. The final Sunday headliner is still to be announced.