CHP, SCV Sheriff’s Station to participate in ‘National Night Out’ at Concerts in the Park 

Law enforcement officers from the California Highway Patrol Newhall-area Office and the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are scheduled to make an appearance with their own booths for “National Night Out” at this weekend’s Concerts in the Park.

They will be at the “Redneck Rodeo” concert from 5 to 9 p.m. at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.

“National Night Out” is a nationwide initiative that promotes partnerships between law enforcement officers and the communities they serve.

“We’re going to be handing out information, having contact with the community members, giving out safety tips, things for the kids, just being out there, trying to build or strengthen our relationship with the community,” said Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez with the CHP.

People will get the opportunity to meet representatives of the SCV Sheriff’s Station, including its Mounted Enforcement Detail, Search & Rescue Team, Station Explorers, and more.