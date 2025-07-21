Get Treated Like Royalty: 25+ Best Birthday Freebies to Claim This Year

When your birthday rolls around, it’s the perfect excuse to enjoy some guilt-free perks — and not just from family and friends. Dozens of restaurants, retailers, and popular chains are eager to help you celebrate with exclusive freebies, just for being born!

From complimentary meals and beauty goodies to retail discounts and app-only rewards, there’s no shortage of birthday treats waiting to be claimed. Whether you want to dine out, indulge your sweet tooth, or treat yourself to a new product, this list of 25+ birthday freebies has you covered.

Dining Freebies to Savor on Your Special Day

Your birthday is the one day you should never have to cook — and thanks to these eateries, you won’t have to. Just register ahead of time to enjoy these no-cost bites:

Starbucks – Free drink or snack with Starbucks Rewards on your birthday.

– Free drink or snack with Starbucks Rewards on your birthday. IHOP – Free stack of pancakes via the MyHop Club.

– Free stack of pancakes via the MyHop Club. Denny’s – Complimentary Grand Slam breakfast with ID (no signup needed).

– Complimentary Grand Slam breakfast with ID (no signup needed). Red Robin – Free burger for Royalty Members during birthday month.

– Free burger for Royalty Members during birthday month. Panera Bread – Free bakery treat through MyPanera Rewards.

– Free bakery treat through MyPanera Rewards. Baskin-Robbins – Free ice cream scoop via Birthday Club.

– Free ice cream scoop via Birthday Club. Buffalo Wild Wings – Free wings through Blazin’ Rewards.

– Free wings through Blazin’ Rewards. Jersey Mike’s – Free regular sub via MyMike’s on your birthday.

– Free regular sub via MyMike’s on your birthday. Noodles & Company – Free entrée through app rewards.

– Free entrée through app rewards. Nothing Bundt Cakes – Free Bundtlet with eClub signup.

Retail & Beauty Brands That Gift You on Your Birthday

Who doesn’t love a little pampering? These stores offer birthday surprises — often totally free, sometimes with added discounts:

Sephora – Free mini gift sets as a Beauty Insider.

– Free mini gift sets as a Beauty Insider. Ulta Beauty – Free monthly rotating birthday gift for Ultamate Rewards members.

– Free monthly rotating birthday gift for Ultamate Rewards members. bareMinerals – Special birthday surprise through Good Rewards.

– Special birthday surprise through Good Rewards. The Body Shop – $10 birthday credit via Love Your Body Club.

– $10 birthday credit via Love Your Body Club. CVS – Birthday coupons and app deals for ExtraCare users.

– Birthday coupons and app deals for ExtraCare users. Kohl’s – Discounts via Kohl’s Rewards.

– Discounts via Kohl’s Rewards. Old Navy – Email subscribers receive birthday savings.

– Email subscribers receive birthday savings. Victoria’s Secret – Birthday reward for Angel Credit Card holders.

Sweet Treats & Snackable Birthday Surprises

From donuts to milkshakes, here’s your sugar-fueled birthday lineup:

Krispy Kreme – Free donut and drink through rewards app.

– Free donut and drink through rewards app. Auntie Anne’s – Free pretzel via Pretzel Perks.

– Free pretzel via Pretzel Perks. Del Taco – Free premium milkshake via mobile rewards.

– Free premium milkshake via mobile rewards. Sprinkles – Free gourmet cupcake via Sprinkles Perks.

– Free gourmet cupcake via Sprinkles Perks. Sonic Drive-In – Birthday offer (usually a drink or dessert) via MySonic app.

Birthday Bonuses for Kids

Let the little ones join the fun with these kid-specific birthday perks:

Chuck E. Cheese – Free gameplay and coupons via More Cheese Rewards.

– Free gameplay and coupons via More Cheese Rewards. Benihana Kabuki Kids – Free kids’ meal via Kabuki Kids program.

– Free kids’ meal via Kabuki Kids program. Zaxby’s – Free kids’ meal with Zax Rewardz.

– Free kids’ meal with Zax Rewardz. Pizza Hut – Select locations offer free personal pan pizza or dessert (call ahead).

Regional Chains with Hidden Freebie Gems

These local legends are worth checking out if they’re in your area:

Portillo’s (Midwest) – Free chocolate cake with app signup.

– Free chocolate cake with app signup. Wegmans (East Coast) – Free birthday cookie or dessert for club members.

– Free birthday cookie or dessert for club members. Dutch Bros (West Coast) – Free drink of any size via app.

– Free drink of any size via app. Friendly’s (Northeast) – Free sundae and BOGO entrée through BFF Club.

How to Plan Your Birthday Freebie Tour

Want to rack up the most birthday loot? Here’s how:

Register Early: Some require early signup to qualify. Track Expiration Dates: Offers range from same-day to full-month validity. Create a Freebie Email: Keep offers organized and your personal inbox clean. Download the Apps: Most rewards are app-based now. Plan a Route: Map out locations for a birthday adventure!

Extra Tips to Stretch Your Birthday Budget

Make those freebies go even further:

Combine Freebies with Sales: Stack offers with ongoing promos or clearance finds.

Stack offers with ongoing promos or clearance finds. Use Rewards Points: Redeem saved points for bonus gifts.

Redeem saved points for bonus gifts. Bring a Friend: Turn your freebie tour into a social outing.

Celebrate Without Spending a Dime

Enjoy a fabulous birthday — on a budget or none at all! These brands help you feel celebrated with free goodies and generous perks. Whether you go all out or keep it low-key, you can make your day extra special.

Want even more deals and surprises?

