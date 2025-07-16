Life Surge Reviews Capture What Entrepreneurs Really Learn 

Each year, thousands of Christian entrepreneurs attend Life Surge events seeking a unique blend of faith and business education. Their reviews provide insights into why the live events regularly sell out venues across America.

“Your resources aren’t meant to be buried in the ground,” Life Surge revealed in a LinkedIn post. “They’re seeds waiting to be planted, talents ready to be invested, opportunities to create ripple effects of impact far beyond yourself. God didn’t multiply the loaves and fishes by keeping them in storage — He used them to feed thousands.”

Life Surge attendees consistently highlight how the organization fills a crucial gap in the Christian entrepreneurial space. Unlike traditional financial advisers who focus primarily on debt reduction or secular wealth-building programs, Life Surge specifically addresses wealth creation through a biblical lens.

Attendee Calvin R. mentioned in a Life Surge review that he came to Life Surge as a minister.

“I own two coaching businesses where God gets the glory in every single thing that I do,” Calvin R. said in a YouTube Life Surge review video. “It’s important to have God in your business if you’re a believer because God’s foundations work.

“Life Surge impacted me because I love all the speakers. I love the philosophy — the fact that we’re not scared of being individuals who are going to build wealth not just for ourselves but for those who we called to love, serve, and lead. So these are principles that are necessary and Life Surge brings all these together with phenomenal speakers.”

This integration of faith and business principles is at the core of Life Surge’s approach. Joe Johnson, Life Surge CEO, explains the organization’s unique position. “We focus on hard things. We believe in the power of a local community that fellowships together, worships together, and encourages each other exactly where they are.”

Real Results From Real Attendees

In a Life Surge review, Deana W. noted after attending the Hampton, Virginia, event: “It was a confirmation for what my husband and I had already been discussing: generational wealth is a chosen lifestyle that’ll bless future families.”

For Emily M. from Charlotte, North Carolina, the diversity of entrepreneurial journeys proved beneficial “I think it’s helpful to hear from different people from where they started to where they are now,” she explained in her Life Surge review, noting she would “recommend Life Surge to people around me in my life … especially to entrepreneurs, church leaders, church growers.”

Life Surge reviews consistently highlight the community aspect as a key differentiator. Unlike virtual events that fail to facilitate genuine connections, Life Surge creates environments where entrepreneurs build lasting relationships with like-minded professionals.

These connections often extend beyond the events, creating support networks for Christian entrepreneurs facing similar challenges. “The instantaneous community — I was outside,” Sofia C. said. “We haven’t even opened the doors yet and already we’ve made connections and exchanged information.”

Practical Business Strategies With Biblical Foundation

While spiritual growth remains central to Life Surge events, attendees appreciate the practical business strategies presented through a faith lens. The organization focuses on worship, wisdom, work, and wealth, providing concrete applications rather than merely inspirational content.

Life Surge differentiates itself from other Christian organizations by balancing inspiration with implementation. “If I were to be critical of Christian organizations in general … we tend to over-inspire and under-equip, meaning we tend to give a lot of inspirational talk, a lot of good teaching, but really there’s no practical strategies to actually follow up with that,” Johnson says.

First-Time Attendee Advice

For those considering attending their first Life Surge event, reviews offer helpful preparation tips. Johnson suggests arriving “With an open mind” and to “Just be part of the experience.”

He also emphasizes punctuality and advises against tardiness. “People who are late miss sometimes … the journey,” Johnson says. “Get started on the journey at the same time with everybody else.”

Susan A. from Seattle, Washington, shared her first-time experience in a Life Surge review. “I didn’t come with any expectations. However, I was very impressed with the content shared and the opportunities presented!”

Similarly, Tiffany W. from Raleigh, North Carolina, admitted in her Life Surge review, “I had no clue what it was. I went to hear some speakers I like and open my daughter’s mind more to entrepreneurship. We left the event encouraged, challenged, and motivated.”