Medical emergency prompts airlift at Bridgeport Park  

A Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopter landed at Bridgeport Park on Tuesday afternoon to transport a patient to a nearby hospital following a medical emergency, according to a spokeswoman for the agency.

First responders were dispatched to the 23000 block of West Riversbridge Way in Valencia at 4:12 p.m. following a medical emergency and were on the scene moments later, said L.A. County Fire Department spokeswoman Kaitlyn Aldana in a phone call with The Signal.

L.A. County Fire Department personnel arrive at Birdgeport Park to transport a patient following a medical emergency on July 29, 2025 in Valencia, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

According to radio dispatch traffic, a 7-year-old suffered a seizure and it prompted firefighters to request an L.A. County Fire helicopter to respond to the scene to transport the patient.

The minor was transported to Bridgeport Park via ambulance and then loaded onto the helicopter.

One patient was transported via airlift at 4:40 p.m. Aldana said, and according to radio dispatch traffic the patient was taken to Northridge Medical Center and the patient’s condition was stable.