Minor airlifted following e-bike crash  

A minor was airlifted and transported to a hospital in unknown condition following an incident involving an e-bike crash in Valencia on Saturday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

First responders were dispatched to the 24100 block of Paseo Del Rancho Drive for a medical emergency at 4:47 p.m. and arrived at the scene nine minutes later, said L.A. County Fire Department spokesperson Fred Fielding during a phone call with The Signal.

According to firefighter Josh May, who was at the scene of the incident, a minor was involved in an e-bike crash.

It was unknown what injuries the minor sustained in the crash, but it prompted an L.A. County Fire helicopter to respond to the scene. The patient was transported via ambulance to West Creek Park, where personnel with the Fire Department were met with an aerial unit, and then transported the patient to a hospital, according to Fielding and observations from the scene.

Information regarding the age and gender of the patient was not available, according to Fielding.