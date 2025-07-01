Shakespeare Festival hosts memorial, launches scholarship in memory of founding member 

News release

Santa Clarita Shakespeare is scheduled July 13 to host a memorial for Brent Christensen, one of the local acting company’s founding members, who died last month. The theater organization also announced it is launching a scholarship in his memory.

The memorial is scheduled 7 p.m. July 13 at The Main in Old Town Newhall, 24266 Main St. The event is a gathering and remembrance, with readings and memories.

The event is free, but seating is limited and reservations are available at www.zeffy.com/ticketing/brent-christensen-memorial.

Christensen was an actor and educator with 40 years working as an actor across the country and up and down the coast of California, according to a news release from Santa Clarita Shakespeare. He spent more than 20 years in the William S. Hart Union High School District at Placerita Junior High School and then Hart High School, the release said.

His work with the Santa Clarita Shakespeare and local Shakespeare in the Park series spanned nearly a dozen years. He is survived by his wife of 35 years and frequent acting partner, Janice Crow-Christensen, his daughter Emily, and two grandchildren.

Santa Clarita Shakespeare has launched the Brent Christensen Scholarship Fund in his memory. The fund is planned to grant a local high school student a stipend to work with the Shakespeare Festival for the summer.

To contribute to the scholarship fund, go to www.zeffy.com/donation-form/brent-christensen-scholarship-fund-2.