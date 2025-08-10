August Road Trip: Seeking California’s ‘Coolest Spots’ 

It’s August, the beginning of the Santa Clarita Valley’s historically hottest time of the year. The summer months of June, July and August have the highest recorded temperatures annually according to the National Weather Service, with August at the top of that list.

Longtime SCV residents could argue that August, September and October might tally higher daytime temperatures than June, July and August. But, however you look at it, August is the perfect time to escape the SCV heat and head out on a road trip to seek “cool California.”

To escape the summer heat, visit coastal cities such as San Francisco, San Diego and Santa Barbara, or head to higher elevations like Lake Tahoe or Yosemite National Park.

Remember when heading out on your road trip to the coast, sometimes just a short 20-minutes inland you’ll find temperatures climbing back up to the triple digits so try to stay as close to the water as possible.

Here are a few road trips that you might try this summer.

Point Lobos State Natural Reserve

27830 CA-1, Carmel 93923

Info www.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=571

With an average high temperature of 69 degrees in August and no rain days, Point Lobos might be the top road trip destination for SCV residents seeking to escape summer’s blast furnace.

Point Lobos State Reserve contains headlands, coves and rolling meadows. The offshore area forms one of the richest underwater habitats in the world popular with divers. Wildlife includes seals, sea lions and sea otters.

Thousands of seabirds also make the reserve their home. Hiking trails follow the shoreline and lead to hidden coves. The area used to be the home of a turn-of-the-century whaling and abalone industry. A small cabin from that era still remains on Whaler’s Cove near Carmel.

Enjoy sightseeing, photography, painting, nature study, picnicking, SCUBA diving and jogging.

From the SCV, Point Lobos is a 4 hour 41 minute (294.5 miles) trip via I-5 North and US-101 North.

Samoa Dunes Recreation Area

Jetty Road, Samoa 95564

Info www.blm.gov/visit/samoa-dunes

Sunset on the Samoa Peninsula in Eureka, an area that experiences drizzle, fog and cooler temperatures while the rest of the state bakes, is another beautiful place to visit in August.

In August, the average temperature on the Samoa Peninsula is 59°F, with average highs of 65°F and average lows of 53°F.

The Samoa Peninsula is a narrow strip of land in Northern California that separates Humboldt Bay from the Pacific Ocean. It’s located west of Eureka and is known for its beaches, dunes and the historic Samoa Cookhouse, which is one of the last original lumber camp-style cookhouses. The peninsula is approximately 10 miles long and a mile wide.

It is a popular destination for beachcombing, surfing, fishing, and wildlife viewing.

The Samoa Dunes Recreation Area is located at the south end of the peninsula, offering picnicking, fishing and camping. It was once a seasonal food-gathering site for the Wiyote Indians and later, during World War II, a Coast Guard surveillance outpost. Today it is a multi-recreational park that also attracts off-highway vehicle enthusiasts.

The State Marine Conservation Area protects more than 13 square miles of marine habitat along the northern end of the peninsula.

From the SCV the trip to Samoa Dunes is 9 hours 38 minutes (622 miles) via I-5 North and US-101 North.

Lake Valley State Recreation Area

2500 Emerald Bay Road, South Lake Tahoe 96150

Info www.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=515

Ringed by the High Sierra Mountains, Lake Valley State Recreation Area features a championship 18-hole golf course. Since the elevation is over 6,000 feet, shots carry farther in the thin mountain air.

During August at Lake Valley State Recreation Area, the average temperature ranges from a high of around 75°F during the day to the low 40s°F at night.

Less than 20 minutes from the shores of Lake Tahoe, the area offers a wide range of summer activities, from enjoying the lake itself to exploring the surrounding mountains and trails.

Popular options include water sports like kayaking, paddleboarding and swimming, as well as hiking, biking and fishing.

Visitors can also explore beaches, enjoy the lively atmosphere of the villages and experience the vibrant nightlife.

The trip to the Lake Valley State Recreation area from the SCV will take about 6 hours 45 min (448 miles) via CA-99 North.

Heavenly Valley

4080 Lake Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe 96150

Info www.skiheavenly.com

When you think of Heavenly Valley, winter sports like skiing, come instantly to mind. However, summer at Heavenly Valley offers a variety of summer fun activities:

Heavenly Gondola The gondola ride transports passengers from 6,000 feet to just over 9,000 feet in less than 15 minutes. At the top, visitors can enjoy lunch at the summit restaurant, or head out to East Peak Lake or Skyline Trail for hiking.

Mountain Coaster This gravity-powered alpine coaster will exhilarate you and your family as it coasts through forest and natural rock formations. It promises incredible views along the ride. The coaster sleds fit up to two riders, so it’s a perfect couples activity.

Hot Shot Zip Line Four parallel zip lines are accessed by using the Big Easy Lift. This experience is 1,000 feet long and reaches speeds of around 30-40 mph.

Other summer activities include tubing, hiking, gemstone panning and rock wall climbing.

The average August temperature at Heavenly Valley is 65 degrees.

Travel time to Heavenly from the SCV is 6 hours 45 minutes (413 miles) via US-395 North. 