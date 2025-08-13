Barger to spotlight budget impacts with new standing agenda item 

News release

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger announced that the board will now receive weekly updates on the county’s fiscal health and the implications of curtailments during regularly scheduled board meetings.

This new standing agenda item will be delivered by Los Angeles County’s Chief Executive Officer Fesia Davenport to provide real-time insight into budget impacts and promote transparency as the county continues to navigate ongoing fiscal challenges, said a news release from Barger’s office.

“Understanding the county’s financial standing in real time is critical for us to make responsible, informed decisions,” Barger said in the release. “By establishing a weekly budget update from our CEO, we are creating an opportunity for our board – and most importantly, the public – to stay fully informed about the county’s fiscal health and the financial realities we must now face. This process reinforces our commitment to transparency and accountability during a time when every dollar counts even more than before.”

The county faces a difficult fiscal climate with multi-billion-dollar pressures on several fronts, including recovery costs of the January wildfires exceeding $1 billion, $4 billion for the Assembly Bill 218 settlement, potential federal funding cuts, slower property tax growth, and labor contract negotiations, the release said.