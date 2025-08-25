Big rig fire causes hard closure of lanes on I-5 

A big rig caught fire on the right shoulder of southbound Interstate 5 north of Interstate 405 on Monday morning, according to officials with the California Highway Patrol Newhall-area Office.

Officers were dispatched to the call at 4:59 a.m. with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responding as well, according to Officer Michael Nasir with the CHP Traffic Management.

The big rig caused the embankment next to the shoulder to catch fire as well, Nasir said.

CHP issued a SigALERT for the No. 3, 4, 5, and 6 right lanes, according to Nasir.

There is no information yet as to what happened, according to Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez, public information officer for the CHP Newhall-area Office.

There was a hard closure of lanes at 6:48 a.m. by the California Department of Transportation, Burgos-Lopez said.

The driver was able to detach the tractor from the trailer after the trailer caught fire, Burgos-Lopez said.

The lanes are closed until further notice, as of the publication this story, according to Burgos-Lopez.