Canyon Country man accused of sexually assaulting child 

L.A. County Sheriff’s Department detectives with the Special Victims Bureau said a man has been arrested and remains under investigation on suspicion of an allegation he sexually assaulted an underage relative.

Salvador Arana, a 43-year-old Canyon Country resident, was arrested at 8 p.m. Monday at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station jail, according to LASD custody records online.

Sgt. Joseph Mesa, who leads the North County team for the Special Victims Bureau, indicated the suspect was a family member of the victim.

“The juvenile victim and suspect are related,” he wrote in an email Tuesday. “The victim alleged she was sexually abused by the suspect in January of 2024, at the 18000 block of Soledad Canyon,” Mesa said.

The suspect was arrested based on the preliminary investigation made by patrol deputies.

Mesa said the investigation is in “the early stages,” and that the case will be presented to the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office when they’re finished reviewing any evidence gathered. There was no record of a case being filed as of this story’s publication.

Custody records also indicate Arana is being held at the local jail in lieu of $250,000 bail, and he’s due at L.A. County Superior Court in San Fernando on Wednesday.