Canyon Country man charged in knife assault 

A Canyon Country man is being charged with assault with a deadly weapon after a security guard for his condominium complex claimed he attacked him with a knife.

Kwame Felix Panthier, 49, of Santa Clarita, was charged Aug. 12 with one count of assault with a deadly weapon, to wit a knife, after his arrest by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies four days earlier.

A security guard assigned to patrol the apartment complex knocked on Panthier’s door around midnight Aug. 8 regarding a patrol check, after hearing loud music coming from his apartment, according to a sworn statement from the detective who investigated the allegation.

The alleged victim was asking Panthier to turn his music down when Panthier answered the door with a 6- to 12-inch curved blade, according to the detective’s later request to search Panthier’s apartment for the knife.

The security guard said Panthier yelled at him in a language he didn’t understand, and then allegedly lunged toward him.

The security guard contacted SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies, who arrested Panthier while the victim was still present. He positively identified Panthier, according to the search warrant request.

He is due back in court Sept. 8 to set a date for his preliminary hearing.

At the hearing, a judge hears the prosecution’s case, any affirmative defense, and then determines whether there’s enough potential evidence to prove guilt at a trial.