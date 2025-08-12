Child & Family Center celebrates new board 

The Child & Family Center held its annual board installation Thursday at the center to celebrate the new board for the nonprofit organization.

The center has helped children and families in need since 1976 and serves over 1,000 people on a monthly basis. The center has various programs including an outpatient program, a substance-use treatment program and domestic violence 30-day shelter.

The evening’s festivities were kicked off by Sen. Suzette Valladares opening the ceremony with kind words for attendees and the new board members.

“So, we really looked for members of the community that are active, already with the Child & Family Center and are engaged and truly embody the mission and vision of the organization,” said Nikki Buckstead, CEO and president of the center.

Photo courtesy of Child & Family Center.

The new board includes David Wong as board chair, executive board members Michael Berger as vice chair, Tom Cole as treasurer, Cristy Collins-Parker as secretary and William Cooper as immediate past chair, according to a release from the center.

New board members installed include Noely Allevato, Michael DeLorenzo, Leticia Hernandez, Christopher Montella, Georgia Rios, Renee Spiekermann and Lee Thompson, the release said.

Buckstead said she felt a great deal of gratitude at the installation.

“I feel an immense sense of pride and gratitude to be involved with such an organization that cares so deeply about the children and the teens and the families and the foster youth and those that are survivors of domestic violence in our community,” Buckstead said.

Photo courtesy of Child & Family Center.

The evening also celebrated Marc Winger, who has served on the board for over 20 years, and received kind words from local, state and federal elected officials recognizing his decades of service, according to the release.

“Marc Winger has brought dedication and passion to ensure the success of the center over the years. His insights, thoughtfulness, and expertise will be missed moving forward,” Bill Cooper, immediate past board chair of the center, said in the release.

Buckstead added that she was so excited to see the new board members bring their skills to the center.

“I think this board brings a lot of diverse skills and talent and backgrounds and understanding of the community that we serve. We’re very excited to, you know, anytime we bring on new board members to make sure that they really have the heart and the passion,” Buckstead said.