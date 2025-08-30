Collision involving train reported in Canyon Country  

A collision involving a Metrolink train was reported in Canyon Country on Friday evening, but no injuries were reported, according to a spokesman with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel and sheriff deputies were dispatched to the 26900 block of Rainbow Glen Drive to a traffic collision involving a train at approximately 6 p.m., according to Deputy Gonzalez with the SCV Sheriff’s Station and a crime reporting app.

In video footage circulating on social media platforms, it appears a white vehicle came to a stop past the solid white lines when a Metrolink train was approaching.

Deputy Gonzalez said the vehicle broke down and the driver was able to exit before the train collided with the disabled car.

No injuries were reported to the driver, and as of the publication of this story, no injuries were reported to passengers of the train, he added.

Firefighters closed the call about in 19 minutes, according to the PulsePoint app.