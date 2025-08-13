County announces progress on Bouquet Creek 

Los Angeles County officials Tuesday announced the first progress on a yearslong multimillion-dollar effort to restore Bouquet Canyon Creek, a watershed eyed as being in need of work since a series of brush fires in the early 2000s, according to county officials.

The L.A. County Board of Supervisors approved awarding a $12 million grant “to enter the design phase of a major habitat restoration project along an 8-mile stretch of Bouquet Canyon Creek, downstream of Bouquet Reservoir.”

The work is intended to prevent water within the creek from spilling over onto Bouquet Canyon Road during reservoir releases by the city of Los Angeles’ Department of Water and Power and during many storm events, according to county officials.

“The consultant shall obtain, review, organize and incorporate any information pertinent to the study and design of a complete stream restoration and roadway project,” according to the county’s request for proposals issued from September to November 2024.

The county was first awarded a $12 million grant in September 2023 by the California Wildlife Conservation Board to support the Bouquet Canyon Creek Restoration and Recovery Project, according to officials.

“By re-establishing creek flows to the southern end of Bouquet Canyon, the county seeks to achieve significant flood risk reduction, increase fish habitat and allow for the replenishment of groundwater wells for residents downstream of the project,” according to a previous news release.

“By restoring the capacity of the creek to manage storm flows, we can increase flood protection for the area and provide downstream residents with access to safe, clean and reliable water resources, Mark Pestrella, Los Angeles County’s director of Public Works, said in 2023. “We look forward to collaborating with the community to deliver a plan that meets their short- and long-term needs in a sustainable way.”

Fifth District L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who announced the move in a news release, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday on the project or the timing of the award or the approval of the contract.

“Much of Bouquet Canyon was burned by a wildfire,” according to a website created for the project. “Major storms on the burned watershed caused significant sediment deposition within the reach of Bouquet Canyon Creek below Bouquet Reservoir, which is owned and operated by the city of Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.”

The problem is that these changes have greatly reduced the creek’s capacity, and now “even low flows migrate out of the creek,” according to the site, which also states the hydrological changes have impacted the area’s habitat.

Dried-up wells, which have resulted in millions of dollars in expenses to area residents, including a nonprofit, are another side effect.

The first year of the contract is expected to total around $6 million, with the remainder available until the county is satisfied with the work.