Blog

County lowers flags in remembrance of shooting victims 

L.A. County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger announced Wednesday that all county facilities will lower their flags to half-staff in remembrance of the victims of the mass shooting that took place in Minneapolis earlier in the day. Photo courtesy of L.A. County.
L.A. County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger announced Wednesday that all county facilities will lower their flags to half-staff in remembrance of the victims of the mass shooting that took place in Minneapolis earlier in the day. Photo courtesy of L.A. County.
Share
Tweet
Email

News release 

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger announced Wednesday that all county facilities will lower their flags to half-staff in accordance with the presidential proclamation, in solemn remembrance of the victims of the mass shooting that took place in Minneapolis earlier in the day. 

“Los Angeles County stands in solidarity with the people of Minneapolis as they grieve this horrific act of violence,” Barger said in a prepared statement. “Lowering our flags is a symbol of our collective mourning and compassion for the victims, their families, and a community shaken by unimaginable loss. Our hearts are with them during this painful time.” 

Flags will remain lowered at all county buildings until funeral services for the victims conclude. 

Picture of News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS