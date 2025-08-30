D.A. charges Valencia mom with misdemeanor 

The L.A. County District Attorney’s Office filed a misdemeanor charge against a mother who was arrested after her 6-year-old girl was found running by herself near a major intersection around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The D.A.’s Office released the criminal complaint filed Friday against Michelle Negrellos, 28, of Valencia, which alleged a misdemeanor violation of California Penal Code section 273a(a), child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death, which was filed at L.A. County Superior Court in Santa Clarita.

She was arrested at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday on suspicion of a felony charge of child abuse, according to Sheriff’s Department arrest records.

When asked about the discrepancy in the charges Friday, a spokesman for the D.A.’s Office said the prosecutor “filed the appropriate charges that can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt based on the available evidence.”

Another source inside the office who spoke on condition of anonymity indicated the lack of a criminal record or similar allegations could have played a factor in the decision.

A good Samaritan reported finding Negrellos’ 6-year-old daughter, who has special needs, near the intersection of Magic Mountain and McBean parkways around 10 p.m.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded and managed to locate the girl with the help of the informant.

The little girl had an iPad with her, which deputies were able to use to find her home address where Negrellos was located, allegedly asleep and intoxicated, according to Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

She was released on her own recognizance after Friday’s preliminary arraignment. Her plea information was not updated in court records available online as of this story.

L.A. County Sheriff’s Department custody records available online indicated she was released Friday afternoon following her hearing.

Custody records indicate her next hearing will be at L.A. County Superior Court in San Fernando on Sept. 24, in Department S.