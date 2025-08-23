Deputies: Man, woman detained after Dick’s Sporting Goods burglary 

A man and a woman were detained on suspicion of stealing merchandise at Dick’s Sporting Goods and deputies initiating a high-risk traffic stop in front of 7-Eleven on Bouquet Canyon Road and Plum Canyon Road on Friday evening, according to officials with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The man and woman went into Dick’s Sporting Goods, stole merchandise and walked out without paying, according to Deputy Garrett Rifkin with the station.

Deputies were dispatched to the call at 7:16 p.m. and the first units arrived on the scene at Dick’s at 7:25 p.m., Rifkin said.

The man and the woman were already gone when deputies arrived at Dick’s, Rifkin said.

Deputies found the suspects and proceeded with a high-risk traffic stop around 8 p.m., according to Rifkin.

Rifkin could not tell what the exact charges were due to the report not being readily available.

Both suspects were detained on the scene, Rifkin said.